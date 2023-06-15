BMW shocked the world when it debuted the beaver-tooth grille for the M3 and M4. While we all knew BMW was trending toward larger grilles at the time, no one expected just how large they would get on such small cars. Remember, prior to the BMW M3 and M4, big grilles were only on big cars, such as the X7 and 7 Series. As soon as the M4 launched, our comments sections—and countless forums—were flooded with fans hoping that BMW would change it. Those same fans, if they’re still clinging onto hope, will be disappointed by these new spy photos that show the same grille. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

To be brutally honest, anyone thinking that BMW might revert back to a normal grille with the M3 and M4 LCI were just willfully delusional. There was no chance that BMW would turn-tail and cave under the pressure of the public in just a few years. In fact, don’t expect many changes at all. The BMW M4 we see in these spy photos looks nearly identical to the car it replaces, with only one noticeable change to the front end.

While the BMW M4 LCI will retain its large grilles, it does gain new headlights. The new lamps are similar to those found on most newly LCI’d Bimmers, such as the X5 and X6. Rather than any hint of dual halos, the new headlights have dual upside down checkmarks, which looks sharper and a bit more modern. Outside of that, though, there’s nothing new to note up front.

Out back, the only other place where there’s camouflage, there don’t seem to be any changes. It still has the same quad exhausts, similar looking taillights, and a tiny lip spoiler that looks like it could just be from the M Performance parts catalog.

There could also be a very modest power bump to the M4 Competition and M4 Competition xDrive models. Both cars should soon pack 518 horsepower, and upgrade of 15 ponies. While that won’t be the slightest bit noticeable in the real world, it’s nice to have a few extra on-paper horsepowers. Torque should be the same 479 lb-ft, though. Power for the standard M4 with a manual should be the same 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, though.

Inside, you can expect the new iDrive 8 screen (which is already on the M3 Touring) and new digital gauges. But the rest of the cabin should be the same. The M4 LCI should mostly be about two things—new headlights and iDrive 8—while BMW rides it out until an electric version replaces it.

[Source: Car Scoops]