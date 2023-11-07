The big day is finally here – delivery day! After 8 months of waiting, my 2024 BMW G80 M3 CS has landed! Join me as we drop off my F80 M3 CS and say hello to the latest M product to grace our garage as we take a closer look and do an unboxing of sorts! In case you missed it, back in March of this year I got the magical phone call from BMW Seattle, and on the other end of the line was my good friend Adam who let me know that “it’s time” to finally build out and place the order for my ideal G80 M3 CS. The video walkthrough is worth a watch because Adam actually walks us through the process and lifts the curtain on some of the behind-the-scenes options, fields, and tools that exist for dealerships – things us mere mortals never get to see.

Now if you’ve ever ordered a car, then you KNOW the feeling of excitement and anticipation that comes with getting a tracking number and a transport ship name. If you’re anything like me, you immediately rushed to your computer and instantly started your journey into becoming an expert Maritime ship locator. You then also most likely immediately started to provide unsolicited general updates on the ship’s location to your friends, family, acquaintances, and neighbors while at dinner, social events, workplace meetings, and Facebook. If this sounds alien to you, then don’t worry about it – but if this sounds familiar, then you’re in the right place!

Said Goodbye To My F80 M3 CS

Tap the link and check out the video – you’ll get a mini recap of my 2018 F80 M3 CS as I return it to its home at BMW Seattle having sold it back to them. Of course there’s the unveiling of the Frozen Solid White G80 M3 CS which comes equipped with the Carbon Ceramic Brakes in gold, housed by the 827M Satin Black wheels, which in return themselves are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires. And we wrap up the whole experience with a legitimate unboxing – I asked BMW Seattle to let me do some of the PDI myself, and they graciously agreed – I’ll tell you what, peeling protective stickers off of carbon fiber is a lot more work than you’d imagine – but I’m not complaining!

The next update you can expect on the G80 M3 CS is the PPF and tint install that was performed – I speak with the professional installers and take you behind the scenes so you can see all that goes into making sure that frozen paint remains protected. Stay tuned here or on our various other social media channels for that – until next time, take it easy!