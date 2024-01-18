Ahead of the upcoming 2024 racing season, PUMA and BMW M Motorsport proudly unveil the “Reinvented” Spring/Summer 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from the BMW M Hybrid V8 racer. This collection is deeply rooted in the heritage of the iconic, and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, BMW V12 LMR, but of course with a focus towards the electric future. According to the two companies, the latest clothing line signifies a bold step into the electrifying future of racing and the collection resembles that.

The Reinvented collection’s designs mirror the sleek and futuristic aesthetics of the BMW M Hybrid V8, capturing the essence of speed, power, and the evolving landscape of motorsport. Featuring a dynamic assortment of blues echoing the speed and precision of racing, this lively collection introduces a vibrant spectrum. Reds signify the inherent intensity of motorsport, while fiery oranges infuse an energetic element. The color palette extends across a comprehensive collection, encompassing jackets, crewnecks, polos, and tees. For women, the collection takes a bold stride with a cropped jacket. Of course, there are also BMW Motorsport-inspired sneakers, both racing shoes and casual runners.

BMW Motorsport kicks off their season next week with the Daytona 24 Hours where a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 will compete for the title and for a Rolex timepiece. The season will continue after that in the IMSA championship which will eventually lead to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans where BMW will race their latest art car. So if you’re looking to look stylish at the next race, the BMW M Motorsport Reinvented collection is now available in selected PUMA stores and online at puma.com.

Last December, the joint venture between PUMA and BMW M Motorsport delivered a new collection with a vision to seamlessly merge automotive design, art, and fashion. This collaborative effort paid homage to the centennial celebration of the renowned artist Roy Lichtenstein, bringing together his iconic BMW Art Car and PUMA’s unique fashion sensibilities.

