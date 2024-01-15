2024 is shaping up to be another busy year for BMW considering several new models are in the pipeline. The entry-level offerings are due for a refresh since the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe will switch to the next generation by skipping the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) altogether. Seen here is the five-door hatchback, still covered in camouflage to hide what appears to be an evolutionary design.

Interestingly, the prototype was spotted on a driveway in front of a garage door somewhere near Munich in Germany while parked next to a Mercedes EQB. Presumably, a BMW employee took the 1 Series (codenamed F70) home after work, which isn’t all that unusual. While the adjacent speculative renderings depict the M Performance model, the spy video attached at the bottom of the page shows a lesser version positioned below the M135i.

The absence of quad exhaust tips is a dead giveaway we’re not dealing with the range-topping 1 Series since the X1 M35i and X2 M35i both have the more aggressive exhaust setup. However, the large-diameter wheels with a two-tone look suggest the test vehicle might’ve had the M Sport Package. The prototype definitely had the production body looking more along the lines of a 1 Series F40 LCI rather than a true next-gen car. You will notice the sharper headlights peeking through the disguise and an active kidney grille with the flaps closed.

We can also take a gander inside the car where the next-gen 1 Series has a completely new dashboard accommodating the Operating System 9. Running on Android Automotive, the latest iDrive does away with the rotary knob while eliminating most of the other traditional cars. Shared with the future 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74), the layout will largely resemble what you’ll find in the latest X1 and X2 compact crossovers.

If our sources are accurate, BMW will kick off production of the new 1 Series in July 2024. Provided the date is accurate, look for an official reveal by the end of this spring or early summer. The gasoline models are reportedly losing the “i” in their names, so expect to see an M135 xDrive.

Source: DrGumoLunatic / YouTube