2024 BMW X2 (U10) has been making waves since it was introduced back in October. Of course, its design is quite controversial – as with most new BMWs – but overall, it’s a bolder and better styling than the outgoing model. In these new photos, courtesy of Tim King (BMW UK), the U10 BMW X2 shines in a particularly cool configuration, showcasing a sleek all-black appearance that is sure to turn heads both on and off the road.

Looks Mean In Black

The body of the BMW X2 is coated in the tested and proven Black Sapphire metallic, providing a deep and lustrous finish that adds an element of sophistication to the overall design. What sets this configuration apart is the meticulous attention to detail, with the kidney surrounds and virtually all other exterior design elements painted in the darkest of all colors. The result is a visually stunning all-black aesthetic that not only catches the eye but also elevates the vehicle’s design. One noteworthy detail that adds to the allure of the BMW X2 is the illuminated surround of the Iconic Glow kidneys. When the ignition is activated, the illuminated kidney surrounds and the striking daytime running lights enhance the vehicle’s presence, providing an additional layer of sophistication to the design.

Adding to the allure of this BMW X2 are the 21-inch Y-spoke 874 M Bicolor light alloy wheels. Among the largest rims available for the new BMW X2, these wheels not only contribute to the vehicle’s commanding stance but also enhance the overall aesthetic. The wheels, featuring a mix of black paint and high-sheen finishes in selected areas. It also goes quite well with the blacked out horizontal struts on the kidneys, M exterior mirrors, and the distinctive four tailpipes at the rear. Speaking of the quad pipes, just like the X1 M35i, the new X2 M35i will also get away with this design element which used to be specific to full M cars.

Most Powerful BMW X2 Ever

Under the hood, the BMW X2 M35i has a tuned up engine. The turbo four-cylinder B48 engine, supported by a 48-volt electrical system, produces an impressive system output of 312 horsepower and 400 Newton meters of torque (331 lb-ft). This configuration ensures that the Sports Activity Coupe is not just a showstopper but also a powerhouse on the road. Accelerating from 0 to 100 in a mere 5.4 seconds, the BMW X2 M35i reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. That should be plenty even for the Autobahn.

Production of the new BMW X2 U10 begins in March 2024 and the M35i top model will sell for $51,400 in the United States.