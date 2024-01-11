Following record-breaking sales in 2023, BMW M wants to maintain the sales momentum this year with a slew of fresh products. It has already confirmed updates for the M2, M3, and M4 are on the way, along with the next-generation M5 Sedan, the return of the M5 Touring, and a first-ever i5 M60 Touring. In a new announcement made today, the performance division revealed the M4 CS is indeed also coming in 2024.

Following up on the M3 CS Sedan launched about a year ago, the M4 CS will effectively be a two-door coupe version. Without going into details, BMW M confirms it’ll have more power and less weight than the M4 Competition. We’re expecting the twin-turbo inline-six engine to produce 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) to match the hardcore M4 CSL.

However, there will be some significant differences between the CS and the CSL. The former will keep the rear seats since the weight loss won’t be as drastic as was the case with the latter. In addition, logic tells us the M4 CS is going to have xDrive as opposed to the rear-wheel-drive layout of the M4 CSL. Much like the Competition Sport Lightweight, the new flavor of the G81 will be sold strictly with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Already teased as the fastest production M car around the Nürburgring, the M4 CS will be based on the coupe’s forthcoming Life Cycle Impulse. It means the headlights will be different compared to those fitted to its four-door sedan sibling in 2023. Spy shots of the M4 LCI have revealed sharper-looking headlights, presumably without laser technology as recent BMWs come with a matrix LED setup instead.

Echoing the M3 CS Sedan, the M4 CS Coupe will be a rare sight. Anywhere between 1,800 to 2,000 units are going to be made during a production run expected to last for about 11 months – from July 2024 until June 2025. A special blue shade is allegedly planned, but it won’t be Laguna Seca. BMW might decide to sell the car in Riviera Blue, Mexico Blue, or Daytona Beach Blue. Alternatively, white and grey hues are likely to be offered as well.

With production believed to start in July, it means we’re only a few months away from the official debut. The M4 CS premiere is likely to occur several weeks before the first car hits the assembly line.

