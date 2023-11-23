One of the most anticipated M cars of 2024 is the second-generation BMW M4 CS (G82. The 2024 BMW M4 CS has been an open secret for quite some, but back in December, BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel confirmed that a G82 M4 CS will arrive in summer 2024. The production timeline for the 2024 BMW M4 CS is set to begin in July 2024 and conclude in June 2025. This interval, spanning just under a year, will be enough to produce somewhere between 1,800 and 2,000 units (globally) of the new M4 CS. Of course, that’s also hardly a surprise considering the G80 M3 CS was produced in similar numbers.

But what about special colors?

Of course, BMW plans to offer a variety of different colors, just like it did with the M3 CS. We expect safe colors like a white and grey, but also a positioning color as well. Our insiders indicate that a distinctive blue paint finish is on the horizon, although it won’t be the coveted Laguna Seca Blue as some enthusiasts might have hoped. Clues point to a highly vibrant shade of blue. By examining the latest blue color options, noteworthy contenders include Daytona Beach Blue, Mexico Blue, and Riviera Blue.

What about the engine?

The BMW M4 CS is poised to be a coupe iteration of the M3 CS, sharing numerous features with its counterpart. Beneath the surface, the 2024 BMW M4 CS will house an enhanced iteration of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine, unleashing an impressive 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission, this potent engine will channel power to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system. The anticipated outcome is a rapid 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds, positioning the M4 CS as one of the fastest cars in its category.

A weight loss is planned over the M4 Competition xDrive, but it won’t be as drastic as the CSL’s since the new M4 CS will keep the rear seats. For reference, the M3 CS shaved off about 75 pounds compared to the donor car, so expect a similar diet for its M4 equivalent. It too will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, much like the M4 CSL.

Design Features

Unlike the two-seater G82 M4 CSL, the M4 CS will maintain rear seats, adding a layer of practicality for individuals seeking a blend of performance and everyday usability. Aside from learning all the tricks from the M3 CS super sedan, the M4 CS will have redesigned headlights that BMW intends to release with the Life Cycle Impulse planned for the M3s and M4s. Besides looking sharper, these lights are likely to do away with the laser technology and adopt a matrix LED setup to echo other recent products from Munich. At the back, it seems the taillights will keep the same size and shape but feature fresh graphics.

Given that the G80 M3 CS has a starting price of $119,695, we anticipate the pricing for the M4 CS to be in a similar range.