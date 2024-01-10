2023 was the best year ever for the BMW Group in terms of EV sales as deliveries of cars without a combustion engine hit a record 376,183 units, up by a whopping 74.4% compared to 2022. The jump was enough for the automotive conglomerate to hit its goal of 15% of total sales coming from zero-emission cars. For 2024 and 2025, the company has set even more ambitious targets.

Offering 18 EVs across the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, the BMW Group wants electric cars to account for 20% of total deliveries this year and 25% the following year. That means one in every five cars sold in 2024 won’t have a gasoline or a diesel engine. Come 2025, one in four cars will do away with the ICE. These projections are ambitious when you factor in that overall sales were at an all-time high in 2023, so those estimated percentages equate to more cars than ever before.

To reach its lofty goals, the BMW Group is pressing ahead with its EV agenda. 2024 will see the market launch of the first-ever iX2 and i5 Touring, plus a trio of electric MINIs: Cooper 3-Door, Aceman, and Countryman. The i4 is scheduled to receive a Life Cycle Impulse later this year, which should include the i4 M50 – the most popular product from BMW M GmbH in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, the main BMW brand sold 330,596 EVs in 2023, representing an increase of 92.2% over the previous year. MINI delivered 45,261 electric cars in the past 12 months, a jump of 3.5% compared to 2022. The Cooper SE was actually the best-selling product from the British brand last year. According to Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, the plan is to sell over 500,000 electric BMWs and MINIs in 2024.

Rolls-Royce has also joined the EV bandwagon with the Spectre, of which deliveries kicked off in the fourth quarter of 2023. Much like MINI, RR will abandon production of ICE cars around 2030 and go electric-only. BMW has not announced when it’s going to produce the last vehicle with a conventional powertrain, suggesting it won’t happen until well into the 2030s or even later.

Source: BMW Group