Every now and then, we find ourselves pondering the timeless question: what’s the perfect two-car garage? Back in the day, my answer would’ve been swift and BMW-centric – an E90 M3 and a BMW 135is. I was younger, full of enthusiasm for tracking cars and spirited drives. As time went by, my preferences evolved. Fast forward to 2024, and it’s time to revisit the garage topic. This time, I’ll break it down into two parts: the dreamy two-car BMW garage and a more general two-car garage.

Let’s kick off with the Perfect Two Car BMW Garage

BMW i3. It’s no secret that I’ve been an electric car enthusiast since the BMW i3 hit the scene in 2013. I’ve owned several of these, and each one has been trouble-free, reliable, and downright practical. Bragging rights included the carbon fiber chassis, suicide doors, and those unique skinny tires. And let’s not forget the financial perks – snagging an impressive $55,000 car on a three-year lease for around $300, thanks to some sweet incentives. Plus, free public charging was almost always part of the package, offering significant relief, especially when gas prices were through the roof.

For me, an electric BMW is a must-have in my garage. Sadly, I had to bid farewell to my beloved i3 – this time around, the lease rates and the payoff amount interfered with my budget, thanks to a high residual value. But fear not, I smoothly transitioned to another electric gem from BMW – the i4 eDrive40. So, for the foreseeable future, the i4 is set to be a key player in my dream two-car garage. I timed this purchase strategically. It gives me the perfect opportunity to keep an eye on the next generation of electric BMWs – the Neue Klasse-based models. Who knows, an iX3 or maybe even a revamped i3 could be making its way into that coveted spot in my garage soon. Stay tuned!

BMW X5 xDrive50e. I recently got behind the wheel of the revamped X5 plug-in hybrid, and let me tell you, it’s a game-changer. The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is, in my book, the ultimate bang for your buck SUV from BMW right now. It nails the trifecta of great fuel efficiency, the convenience of zipping around in pure electric mode for short distances, and of course, that unmistakable X5 vibe – premium, practical, and beautifully designed.

BMW has a knack for turning the X5 into one of the top crossovers out there. Sure, it might not scream excitement like some of their bolder designs, but the X5 is a true workhorse, getting almost everything right. So, if you’re in the market for space, a commanding driving position, and want to save on gas, the X5 50e is your go-to. I briefly toyed with the idea of the BMW iX as an alternative, but it comes with a higher price tag and being an EV, I still crave that gasoline engine experience in my second car. As long as BMW keeps making them, count me in.

The Idea Two Car Garage (BMW and other brands)

Choosing a non-BMW car is a bit of a challenge for me. I’ve been a die-hard BMW fan for as long as I can remember. However, being objective and exploring other brands is part of my job. It helps me see how BMWs measure up against their competition. While a BMW will always have a special spot in my garage, there’s a lingering curiosity about what non-BMW ride could bring me joy. Let’s dive into the BMW choice first.

BMW iX. The first-ever BMW electric SUV almost made it into my dream two-car BMW garage, and for good reason. This electric crossover, though it missed the cut, is a strong contender for the perfect electric family car. It’s roomy, luxurious, built on a dedicated EV platform, and crazy fast – especially in the M60 variant. Sure, some critics might nitpick about its front-end design, but if you look past that, it’s a well-rounded gem that deserves a top spot in any EV crossover ranking. So, while it didn’t quite make it into my BMW-centric lineup, the iX is definitely on my radar for future ownership.

Porsche 911. As I’m getting older, I find myself searching for things that bring joy in the second half of life. Some might label it a mid-life crisis, but I’d like to think of it as an evolution of my tastes. I’m gravitating towards more timeless and classy choices, and in that realm, Porsche’s 911 lineup shines.

The slow but steady evolution of each 911 generation is impressive. Porsche manages to refine a winning formula even when you think it’s already perfect. While the track-ready 911 GT3 and GT3 RS are crowd-pleasers, I’d personally find contentment in a 911 Turbo. Priced a bit more reasonably, it still delivers that exhilarating feeling every time you hit the road. The blend of analog and digital elements, along with its timeless design and remarkable engine, makes it a true joy to drive. At nearly $200,000, it’s not exactly pocket change, but considering the value it offers compared to other sports cars in the market, it seems like a reasonable investment.

Of course, not everyone can indulge in a 911 Turbo – I certainly can’t. That’s where the Cayman GTS or Cayman GT4 come into play. Both are fantastic mid-engine alternatives that offer a taste of Porsche’s driving excellence without breaking the bank.

What about your perfect two-car garage? What BMW and non-BMW cars would make the cut for you?