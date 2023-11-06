We start our long-term review process of the 2024 BMW iX M60 with an introductory video which goes over some of important details of this premium crossover. In case you missed our initial article, you can see it here. But the story goes something like this: We’ll be living with this car every day, just like a normal customer would, to give you the most comprehensive look at its features, performance, and overall value. Next, we will cover everything from the exterior design, to the charging options, to the cargo space, to the interior comfort, to the iDrive 8.5 system, and more.

What Has Changed in 2024 BMW iX Models?

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a proper review without sharing our personal impressions of the car after driving it for a few weeks. But let’s start today with a comprehensive look at the BMW iX M60, and especially at the changes brought forward by the Model Year 2024. Today, in this video, we explore the options list of our 2024 BMW iX M60, we analyze the exterior and interior design, explore the charging capabilities, and interior space.

When it comes to tech, the 2024 BMW iX M60 is equipped with the enhanced Highway Assistant (Level 2+) features found in the i7 and i5, including hands-free driving up to 85 mph. Additionally, it boasts the MGU5 head unit, making iDrive 8.5 a standard feature in the car. Unique to the 2024 Model Year iX is the ability to display Augmented Reality across the entire central screen. Last but certainly not least, there’s an important update in the form of an improved fast charging curve, akin to what you’ll find in the i5 and i7, resulting in quicker charging times.

iDrive 8.5 is a Big Step Forward

We believe that the most important upgrade is the improved iDrive 8.5 which brings a significant UI/UX update to the infotainment system. The AC controls in iDrive 8 were far from ideal and it looks like BMW learned from this. Therefore, the new update makes it easier to adjust things like the AC, vents flow, heating and cooling of seats and steering wheel, and more. The entire system is a lot more responsive as well and the voice controls have certainly been improved.

Lastly, we’re also covering some the annoyances in the BMW iX M60, like the seats. So, without further ado, let’s get started with our in-depth review of the 2024 BMW iX M60. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel to stay up-to-date with this series of iX videos!