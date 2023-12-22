A crossover will lead the way for the “new” Neue Klasse family of BMW cars. The BMW iX5 will start production in Summer 2025 at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary. BMW has yet to confirm the model lineup, but rumor says that we might see an iX3 40, iX3 40 xDrive, iX3 50 xDrive, iX3 M60 xDrive. This new electric SUV will not only mark a significant step forward in BMW’s electric mobility journey but will also play a crucial role in the German automaker’s broader strategy, offering consumers a choice among petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions of the popular X3.

Production and Global Reach

Unlike the first-generation iX3 and the Chinese-market i3 sedan, which were exclusively produced at BMW’s Dadong factory in China, the production of the new ICE X3 will remain at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the United States. This decision emphasizes the global reach and significance of the X3 model for BMW, catering to diverse markets with varying preferences for powertrains. The San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico is also likely to get some of the iX3 production volume.

Enhanced Drivetrain Options

The upcoming BMW iX3 is poised to offer more versatility in terms of drivetrain options. While the first-generation iX3 was exclusively rear-wheel-drive, the second-generation model will be available in both rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Additionally, performance enthusiasts can look forward to M-branded variants, including a four-wheel-drive iX3 M60 flagship scheduled for release in 2026.

Performance Prowess

The iX3 M60 is expected to join BMW’s growing lineup of electric M models, including the i5 M60 and iX M60. This high-performance variant is anticipated to boast an impressive power output of nearly 600 hp, derived from a pair of sixth-generation electric motors. An even more powerful BMW iX3M (ZA5) will likely arrive by 2028.

Innovative Features

The second-generation iX3 will introduce several innovative features, setting a new standard for BMW’s electric vehicles. Among these is the Panoramic Stage interface, a technology recently showcased in the Vision Neue Klasse concept, which will come standard in the iX3. Additionally, BMW plans to integrate Augmented Reality glasses into the iX3, providing an immersive driving experience. These glasses are expected to hit the market in 2027, offering a glimpse into the future of in-car technology.

