The iX went on sale near the end of 2021 before a high-performance M60 version joined the lineup in mid-2022 to sit above the xDrive40 and xDrive50 models. It would appear BMW intends to give the fully electric SUV a Life Cycle Impulse in a little over two years from now. According to a well-known insider from the Bimmer Post forums, production of the LCI model is scheduled to start in March 2025.

Provided the information is accurate, we are likely to see the iX LCI near the end of 2024 or early the next year. When it does eventually arrive, the Tesla Model X competitor could bring upgrades to the electric motors. As a refresher, all three versions currently on sale have dual motors with xDrive, with power varying from 322 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) to 610 hp an astounding 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) for the M Performance derivative.

The same source has heard through the grapevine BMW intends to update the battery as well. As a refresher, the entry-level iX xDrive40 uses a pack offering a usable capacity of 71 kWh (76.6 kWh gross) while the xDrive50 and M60 feature a larger 105-kWh battery (111.5 kWh gross). Don’t expect to see round cells since those will be used by the next wave of electric vehicles riding on the Neue Klasse platform. Instead, the engineers are likely to perform another update to the prismatic cells currently used by all EVs.

Needless to say, the LCI will bring changes to the styling but it’s too soon to say what BMW has planned for the large SUV. The luxury brand is planning to introduce iDrive 8.5 in mid-2023 with the new 5 Series / i5 and chances are the iX will make the switch before the LCI. However, it’ll not be offered as an over-the-air update since it’s going to require a new head unit, so only freshly built cars will utilize the updated infotainment.

By 2025, BMW’s electric lineup will have grown substantially. Later this year, the Bavarians will take the wraps off the i5 as a zero-emission equivalent of the next-generation 5 Series Sedan. A purely electric wagon is expected to arrive by the middle of the decade as the i5 Touring. Before that happens, the end of this year should see the introduction of an iX2, an EV variant of the next X2 coupe-styled crossover.

Source: Bimmer Post