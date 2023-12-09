BMW offers a plethora of Individual colors but we hardly get to see some of them. Cars painted in Messing Metallic are few and far between as the last time we talked about one was back in 2016 with an M3 F80. Carrying the “621” internal codename, the paint returns on an X5 facelift in the plug-in hybrid guise. This xDrive50e is an absolute stunner in a world of black and gray SUVs.

High-end car dealer Koster & Hogeslag from The Netherlands is putting the spotlight on this electrified luxury SUV. Recently facelifted, the X5 also happens to have the M Sport Package and stately 22-inch wheels with a two-tone spoke design. With a blacked-out kidney grille, Shadowline headlights, and other contrasting dark accents, this is one of the most eye-catching builds we’ve seen since the LCI came out in early 2023.

Although we don’t get to see much of the interior in the video, it’s long enough to realize the cabin is just as special. It too boasts a highly desirable finish since it features Individual Tartufo Merino leather upholstery combined with M Sport seats and a headliner wrapped in Alcantara. This is surely one of the most expensive X5 G05 builds, outside of the performance-oriented M60i and M variants.

This generation of the large luxury SUV still has a few good years left. Production is expected to end in mid-2026 and we’ve heard its replacement is internally known as the “G65.” Interestingly, BMW reportedly intends to launch a fully electric iX5 but on the same CLAR platform rather than Neue Klasse. On the ICE side, there are still going to be six- and eight-cylinder engines, although the latter is unlikely to be offered in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations.

Logic tells us today’s X5 xDrive50e will be significantly upgraded with a better battery for greater electric range. The current model is already a vast improvement over the old xDrive45e in terms of power and efficiency, but as the saying goes, there’s always room for more.

Source: Koster & Hogeslag Automotive / YouTube