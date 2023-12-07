BMW South Korea is keeping busy with the inauguration of a flagship store in Seoul where the eighth-generation 5 Series is on display. The conventionally powered luxury sedan is joined by a purely electric i5 as the latest entries into the expanding local portfolio. Kolon Motors is an authorized dealer in the country and has temporarily set up shop at the Club D Cheongdam indoor golf club in the Gangnam district.

The idea behind the store is to show off new cars “in a more relaxed atmosphere” rather than doing it the old-fashioned way at a conventional dealership. The store will be up and running until January 7, 2024, and attendees can test the cars back-to-back to discover whether they prefer the ICE or the EV variant. Should you decide to buy a 5 Series, BMW will throw in a one-month membership to the Club D Cheongdam. In addition, i5 buyers get a six-month subscription to a service that brings a mobile charging station to your home.

In related news, Kolon Motors has opened the BMW Chuncheon Integration Center with room for seven vehicles, including the polarizing XM. It’s more than just a showroom since it spans nearly 3,000 square meters. The four-story building contains no fewer than 15 service bays, covering everything from general maintenance to body repairs.

Back in March, an even grander dealership reopened in South Korea. Dongsung Motors’ showroom in Busan displays a whopping 17 cars and has a dedicated M Performance Studio for M cars. There’s even a bespoke M Performance Garage tailored to owners of M models.

The recently launched X5 LCI received a First Edition in the Asian country, but these weren’t available at dealerships. Instead, the 12 units planned for production with an all-black look were only available on BMW South Korea’s web store. It’s not that uncommon to see special editions sold exclusively on shop.bmw.co.kr as the X5 follows last year’s M135i, M3 Competition, and M550i trio of limited-run models.

Source: BMW South Korea