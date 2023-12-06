Euro NCAP’s final round of safety results of the year is officially out. It includes 11 cars that have been subjected to crash tests to find out how vulnerable they are in case of a collision. The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series Sedan is on the list, and it has been evaluated in the fully electric i5 eDrive40 configuration. As one would expect from a luxury brand with a model in a superior segment, the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor G60 grabbed all five stars.

The electric 5 Series scored 89% for Adult Occupant and 85% for Child Occupant protection, along with an 86% rating in the Vulnerable Road Users category. In terms of Safety Assist, it obtained 78%. As good as these results are, the BMW wasn’t the safest car of the group. The Volkswagen ID.7 came out on top with an even better safety performance in all categories except Vulnerable Road Users.

The new 5er isn’t the only BMW tested recently by Euro NCAP as the iX1 electric crossover also went home with a five-star rating earlier in 2023. We should also mention the i4 and its four-rating from ANCAP, plus three stars for the 2 Series Coupe diesel in the Green NCAP test. Looking back, the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer obtained five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test from 2022 during which the i4 disappointed with only four stars.

Euro NCAP expresses its concern about how cars keep getting heavier. Indeed, the i5 eDrive40 they tested weighed a whopping 2,345 kilograms (5,169 pounds). Dual-motor versions of the 5 Series EV are even heavier, and next year’s M5 with a large V8 and an electric motor is going to be a porker as well. Lest we forget the most controversial offender from Bavaria, the XM, which weighs an astounding 2,720 kg (nearly 6,000 pounds) in the XM Label guise.

Source: Euro NCAP