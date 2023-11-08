The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a colossus in the automotive scene since it’s an electric coupe that’s 215.5 inches (5475 millimeters) long and 79.4 in (2017 mm) wide. It tips the scales at a gargantuan 6,371 pounds (2,890 kilograms), and to move all that heft, it uses a pair of motors delivering a combined output of 483 hp (360 kW). It looks as though even more power is on the way if we were to rely on a new report from Australian magazine Drive.

They’ve managed to get a hold of certification documents filed with the Australian government that show Rolls-Royce wants to give the Spectre the Black Badge treatment. That’s not all too surprising considering RR’s outgoing CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös announced plans for zero-emission Black Badge models a couple of years ago.

According to Drive, the Spectre Black Badge is going to have a total system output of 485 kilowatts, which works out a colossal 650 horsepower to match the BMW i7 M70. If accurate, it’ll become the most potent Rolls-Royce ever, therefore eclipsing the Black Badge version of the defunct Wraith with its 623-hp output. The torque figure isn’t listed in the document but we’re expecting a bump over the 710 Nm (524 lb-ft) delivered by the standard Spectre.

Drive claims the hotter derivative is going to inherit the massive 102-kWh battery pack and logically predicts the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) will take less than the four and a half seconds needed by the regular Spectre. The range is down by 4 km (2.5 miles) per the Australian lab testing, from 555 to 551 kilometers (345 to 342 miles).

Rolls-Royce recently started deliveries of the Spectre and has said it has enough orders to keep busy for the whole of next year as newly placed orders won’t be fulfilled until 2025. With that in mind, chances are that the ultra-luxury British brand part of the BMW Group is in no rush to launch the Black Badge.

Source: Drive.com.au