Michigan-based energy storage technology company, Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), has announced that its Gemini dual-chemistry battery achieved an astonishing 608.1 miles of range in a BMW iX on a single charge. This milestone, achieved using the WLTP test cycle – the European standard for determining the range of fully electric vehicles – represents a significant improvement over the range in current production series BMW iX models. The WLTP rates the current BMW iX at 348 miles (560 km) of range.

Dual-Chemistry Batteries

The Gemini battery’s dual-chemistry architecture incorporates two different cell types using distinct battery chemistries to optimize performance. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells power the motor and cover the demands of 99 percent of daily trips with a range of 150 miles. For longer journeys, the Gemini switches to high energy density anode-free cells, providing an additional 450 miles of range through ONE’s proprietary high-efficiency DC-to-DC converter. Together, these two cell types collaborate to offer more than 600 miles on a single charge, making the Gemini the longest-range EV battery pack designed to fit the typical 300-400 liter space available in a vehicle for energy storage.

CEO & founder of ONE, Mujeeb Ijaz, emphasized the critical role of extended range in driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. He stated, “Electric vehicles will achieve mass adoption when they offer enough range that people will feel comfortable having an EV as their only vehicle. The Gemini battery has proven it can double the range of EVs and break down the biggest barrier to electrification.” Notably, the Gemini technology goes beyond impressive range. It also contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing lithium use by up to 20%, graphite by 60%, and minimizing the use of nickel and cobalt.

Jürgen Hildinger, BMW Group New Technologies Head of High Voltage Storage, praised the achievement, stating, “The 600+ miles achieved by the BMW iX equipped with Gemini is an impressive demonstration. We enjoy working with the team at ONE and look forward to taking the next steps together.” ONE signed an agreement with BMW Group last year to incorporate the Gemini battery technology into the BMW iX all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle, and BMW i Ventures, the venture capital arm of the automaker, is also an investor in ONE.

What’s The Next Step?

ONE says it is now focusing on refining the system for commercialization. This involves improving the efficiency of the DC-to-DC converter, developing enhanced control algorithms to optimize the usage of range extender cells, and conducting further battery validation and cell development. These steps not only aim to enhance range but also mark the progression toward the development of an A-sample for a full production program.