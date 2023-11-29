MINI has found an ingenious way to make the new Countryman even larger. To celebrate the US debut of the compact crossover, it decided to display the not-so-mini model on the already famous Sphere building in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located in Paradise, the music and entertainment area was inaugurated at the end of September and you might have seen it in the background during the broadcast of the recent Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The BMW-owned marque decided to capitalize on the growing popularity of the unusual building by displaying the electric Countryman on the Sphere. The venue has a whopping 580,000 square feet (54,000 square meters) of LEDs. The building itself is imposingly large, at 366 feet (112 meters) high and 516 feet (157 meters) wide. It also boasts a wraparound screen inside where the new arrival in MINI’s lineup is also displayed.

The campaign started on November 27 and runs through December 2, with the highlight of the marketing effort set for December 1 when there’s going to be a four-hour display. It’s not just about the 2025 Countryman since MINI is also showcasing its recently launched Spike virtual assistant while putting the spotlight on the circular OLED screen going inside its new wave of cars.

Already in production at the BMW factory in Leipzig, Germany, the third-generation Countryman is available in the United States with gasoline and electric power. You can have it with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as a Countryman S ALL4 from $38,900 with 241 hp and 295 lb-ft on tap. Should that not suffice, the John Cooper Works model ups the ante to 312 hp and 295 lb-ft in exchange for $46,900. On the electric side, the Countryman SE ALL4 packs 313 hp and 363 lb-ft for $45,200.

The versions with combustion engines are scheduled to arrive in spring 2024 whereas the electric model is due in the US later in fall. For now, MINI USA remains tight-lipped about the new 3-Door electric hatch that was unveiled together with the Countryman in early September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

Source: MINI USA