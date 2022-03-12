We just returned from this year’s Amelia Concours d’Elegance where we had the chance to spend some time with classic and new BMW models. After reviewing the one-off E31 M8 Prototype and the facelifted BMW 8 Series 2023, it is now time to look at the 2023 BMW M8 Competition as well.

Daytona Beach Blue – New Color

A Daytona Beach Blue BMW M8 2023 was the show car this year bringing a lot of attention to the BMW stand. Needless to say, the BMW M8 Competition 2023 brings forward very mild design and tech updates. And that starts with the new M roundel / badge which celebrates the brand’s 50th birthday. Customers who order an M car or a BMW model with the M Sport package starting with March 2022 can have badges inspired by the original “BMW Motorsport” insignia placed on the vehicle’s front, rear, and wheel hubs.

The Daytona Beach Blue is also a new color, but according to previous ordering guides, it shares the same paint code as the Miami Blue metallic. Aside from that, no other visual upgrades which is a good thing since the 8 Series and its M8 sports version are some of the best looking BMW cars today.

A Subtle Facelift Inside The Cabin

For the BMW M8 Competition 2023, customers can pick the same carbon fiber bucket seats that are available in the BMW M3 and M4. The seats are wrapped in leather and Alcantara. Furthermore, they come with exposed carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic parts, great side bolsters, and illuminated M8 badges.

The biggest updates inside comes from the infotainment stack. All 2023 BMW M8 models (coupe, convertible and gran coupe) get a larger LCD screen measuring 12.3 inches, rather than 10.25 inches previously. Therefore, it has the same size as the digital instrument cluster. iDrive 7 is still the operating system of choice and some customers might find that to be better option compared to the new iDrive 8.

In the video below, we walk around the 2023 BMW M8 and give you a closer look at its design.