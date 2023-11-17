The Frozen Solid White M3 CS we talked about yesterday wasn’t the only BMW with an Individual paint to attend the Test Fest 2023 recently held in South Carolina. The luxury brand also brought an i4 in an equally eye-catching color – Mora Metallic. As you would expect from a car prepared for a public event, this purely electric Gran Coupe in the xDrive40 guise is loaded with features, including the M Sport Package and Shadowline accents.

You could build one as is for the princely sum of $77,920, which is a little over $8,000 more than the hotter i4 M50 before options. How does one reach that price tag for a non-M Performance i4? Well, the Individual paint alone is going to set you back a hefty $4,500 while the M Sport Package is another $2,200. Do you want the Oyster Vernasca leather interior? That’ll be another $1,500. Add into the mix the $1,900 Premium Package, $950 Shadowline Package, and $700 Parking Assistance Package, and you’ll nearly hit $78,000 after factoring in the $995 destination charges.

Those who want the newest iteration of a model might want to wait until next year when BMW will give the i4 lineup a Life Cycle Impulse to align the swoopy liftback with the updates planned for the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted undergoing testing on public roads, partially hiding sharper-looking headlights.

We’re hearing BMW intends to start production of the i4 LCI next July, which will make the facelifted variant a 2025MY in the United States considering the current car has already entered the 2024MY. The revised car is expected to remain in production until mid-2028 when it will likely be replaced by a Neue Klasse-based EV with a separate internal codename. The current model is known internally as the G26, regardless of what powers it, since it uses the same CLAR platform as the gasoline and diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Source: BMW