2024 BMW i4 Facelift Spied

Here are the first spy photos of the 2024 BMW i4 Facelift. According to sources, BMW is planning a mid-life facelift for the 4 Series range, including the BMW i4 all-electric Gran Coupe, set to take place in July 2024. The facelift will involve various cosmetic enhancements, but it appears that the prominent kidney grille will largely remain unchanged. But it will feature a redesign of its mesh grille.

New Headlight Design

The spy shots reveal that only the front and rear ends of the vehicle are concealed with camouflage, with particular emphasis on hiding the headlights, taillights, and rear diffuser. Yet, it looks like the new 2024 BMW i4 Facelift will get a new headlight design. You can see how the new lights resemble the ones in recent BMWs, like the 5 Series.

Additionally, there is speculation about the rear of the BMW i4 Facelift potentially receiving rear laser lights. Inside, there won’t be any major changes. The large curved display will stay but this time it will be powered by iDrive 8.5. It is expected that the 2024 BMW i4 models will integrate new sustainable materials into their seats, dashboard, and trim.

iDrive 8.5 to Be Standard

We don’t expect any power upgrades considering BMW aims to keep a balance between power output and the electric range. The top model will continue to be the BMW i4 M50 with a dual-motor delivering 536 horsepower and going from 0-60 in around 3.3 seconds. The range is currently rated at 270 miles on the EPA standard. BMW will continue to offer several variants in the United States: i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40 and i4 xDrive40.

Production to Begin in July 2024

The BMW i4 family – and especially the i4 M50 – is a huge seller for the brand, so the life cycle impulse will be quite mild. This is also the last i4 built on the flexible CLAR architecture with the next i4 using the Neue Klasse technology. Production of the 2024 BMW i4 Facelift will begin in July 2024 with production running until Summer 2028.

