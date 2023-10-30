Without a shadow of a doubt, the next major product launch from BMW will be the 5 Series Touring. Slated to premiere early next year, the G61 will go after the recently unveiled Mercedes E-Class Estate as well as a forthcoming Audi A6 Avant facelift. If you have a soft spot for luxury wagons, you should know the long-roof 5er will be sold in many parts of the world, but not all over the globe. In a statement made for Carscoops, a company spokesperson revealed which countries are getting the posh family hauler.

The next-generation 5 Series Touring is going to be sold in all 27 countries members of the European Union: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. In addition, BMW intends to sell its more practical 5 Series in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Japan, and Taiwan.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Carscoops asked the BMW representative whether the Bavarian marque intends to sell the 5 Series / i5 Touring in the United States. As BMWBLOG previously reported, the G61 is not coming to North America. When asked about the possibility of seeing the M5 Touring on this side of the pond, the spokesperson provided the typical answer by refusing to comment on future products.

However, we have it on good authority the G99 is indeed coming to the US even though the regular 5 Series Touring isn’t. It would be the first M5 Touring to be sold here as the ultra-rare E34 and the V10-powered E61 were both forbidden fruits. North America is also missing out on the smaller M3 Touring as the G81 hasn’t been homologated for the US.

The M division has already teased the new M5 wagon, which will be officially revealed later in 2024 when we’re obviously going to see an M5 Sedan (G90) as well. Spy shots have indicated we might also see an M3 Touring facelift as early as next year but still without a US license plate.

Source: Carscoops