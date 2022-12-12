Every time I see a G31 BMW 5 Series Touring, I’m always reminded of just how handsome a car it is. In an era of overly flamboyant BMW designs, the G31 is a breath of fresh air. So I’ll be sad when it finally goes. However, I’ll be able to take solace in the fact that its replacement should be just as good looking, potentially even better, if these new spy photos are anything to go by. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In the photos, you can see a sleek, smooth roofline that looks a bit lower and sportier than the current G30’s. The window line looks a bit slimmer, too. While the Hofmeister Kink is covered by camouflage, you can see the shoulder line gently curve upward toward the D-pillar, so it could have a semi-traditional looking one. Overall, it looks like the G61 is going to be more athletic looking 5 Series wagon than the car it replaces.

Image by instagram.com/wilcoblok

There’s a rumor that the 5 Series Touring will come to the U.S. market and it’s certainly possible. However, nothing has been confirmed. In fact, there’s no indication on our end that the 5 Series Touring will make it ‘Stateside, so these are just rumors for now. Could BMW eventually pull the trigger on such a car? It’s possible. The Audi RS6 Avant has proven than Americans like cool wagons. And cars like the Volvo V60, Audi A6 Allroad, and Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain have proven that Americans will even buy normal-ish wagons, so there is a market, even if it might be small. However, if BMW is going to homologate any wagon, it’s going to be the M5 Touring, as that’s where the profit is.

When the next-gen BMW 5 Series rolls around, it’s going to be interesting because it will also come with an electric version, the i5. Along with the i5 will be a wagon model, the BMW i5 Touring. So imagine this body style just wrapped around a fully electric package. Sounds just about perfect as a daily drive, does it not?

[Source: Car Scoops] / Top Image instagram.com/wilcoblok