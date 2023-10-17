BMW announced today that the new 5 Series are set to hit dealerships across multiple international markets. Part of the same announcement, BMW also teased once again the upcoming 5 Series Touring. According to the brand, the BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring will celebrate its world premiere in spring 2024. Our sources say that we should see a digital reveal sometimes in February 2024.

A Variety of Powertrains

The touring variant of the BMW 5 Series will feature an identical array of powertrains as the sedan. Therefore, the 5 Series Touring will provide a comprehensive range of propulsion options, including combustion engines equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, plug-in hybrid systems, and an all-electric drive.

As evident from the teaser image, the taillights on the new model differ from those on the sedan and bear a closer resemblance to the smaller 3 Series Touring. Although not discernible in this image, we expect the rear glass to open independently from the tailgate, a hallmark feature of BMW’s wagons over the past decades.

There are no surprises at the front though. The BMW 5 Series and i5 Touring will feature slimmer, modern looking headlights, and simple faux kidney grilles. Similar to the i4 and iX, the grilles are replaced with black plastic panels, though expect the i5’s to be more like the i4’s, without the cool self-healing film of the iX’s grille panels. Down the side of the car, it gets the same flush-style door handles as the i4 and an attractive looking Hofmeister Kink.

And as you’d expect, the BMW i5 Touring or regular 5 Series Touring won’t come to the United States. Instead, we are getting the sedan version of the two, but with a twist: the G99 M5 Touring based on the G60 5 Series will indeed land on this side of the pond.