When the BMW iX2 debuted earlier this month, we didn’t get our hopes up too high about seeing the electric crossover-coupe in the United States. After all, the mechanically related iX1 is not available on this side of the pond either. We’ve now asked the luxury brand why it has decided against bringing the first-ever X2 without a combustion engine to the U.S. of A.

In an exclusive interview with BMWBLOG, Stefan Floeck, Senior VP MINI & BMW Compact Class said: “The American market focuses more on the bigger SAVs and SACs. They tend to look more towards bigger cars. You also have the MINI in the segment there.”

Those who want an electric compact crossover are invited to get the 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4, which kicks off at $45,200. It has all-wheel drive coming from a pair of motors producing a combined 313 hp and 363 lb-ft. MINI fits a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 66.45 kWh, which it estimates is good for 245 miles on a single charge.

If you’re not willing to make the switch to electric just yet, the second-generation BMW X2 is coming to the US with the $42,000 xDrive28i and the $51,400 M35i with 312 hp on tap. It goes on sale locally in March 2024. In other regions, the “mini-X6” is going to be sold with a greater variety of engines, including a three-cylinder gasoline mill and even a couple of diesels.

Where available, the iX2 is offered initially only as an xDrive30 model with dual motors and all-wheel drive but a cheaper eDrive20 with a single motor and front-wheel drive will be launched next summer.

Rumor has it the new X2 will effectively supersede the X4 as the latter apparently won’t live to see a new generation with combustion engines. However, a fully electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform is highly possible, complete with a full-fat M variant.