The new MINI Countryman can already be configured in certain markets but that’s sadly not the case here in the United States. However, some preliminary information has been released this week, prior to the compact crossover’s launch in March 2024. We’ve already talked about how much the gas-fueled 2025 Countryman S ALL4 costs and discovered its technical specifications, so it only makes sense to do the same for the first-ever purely electric variant.

The 2025 Countryman SE ALL4 kicks off from $45,200 and offers a combined output of 313 horsepower and 363 pound-feet of torque. The dual motors grant the vehicle with all-wheel drive and enable it to hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. MINI estimates it’ll do 245 miles on a single charge but bear in mind this is not the official EPA rating. The 66.45-kWh battery pack has support for DC fast charging at up to 130 kW.

Keep in mind that in other parts of the world, MINI is also going to sell a lesser Countryman E with front-wheel drive by ditching the rear-mounted electric motor. In Europe, this base model will have more range, and it would be great to see it in the US as well since some customers would happily sacrifice some of the power in exchange for extra range while saving some money in the process.

MINI has already quietly unveiled a John Cooper Works version of the gas model, which will be complemented sooner rather than later by a purely electric JCW. In the meantime, the current models can already be preordered, with deliveries to customers to start later in 2024.

By introducing two EV variants, MINI considers there’s no need for a plug-in hybrid model anymore. Consequently, the PHEV has been discontinued for this new model, and so will the combustion engines after this generation. The Oxford-based marque has already expressed its intentions to go purely electric by 2030 when Rolls-Royce will do the same.

Source: MINI USA