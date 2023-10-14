The M division celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 when it revealed numerous performance models, including an ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL of which just 50 cars were made. All of them have now been delivered to their rightful owners who agreed to splurge on BMW’s most expensive new car ever. The official price tag was never revealed, but sources close to Munich have said these wealthy individuals paid somewhere in the region of €750,000.

An oversimplification would be to describe the 3.0 CSL as a rebodied M4 CSL but there’s more to it than that. While we’ll agree it’s not as exciting as the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept, there is a lot to like about this car. It is BMW’s most powerful car with an inline-six engine since it packs an extra 10 hp over the donor car for a grand total of 560 hp. In addition, it has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the eight-speed Steptronic automatic.

BMW sold the 3.0 CSL strictly with rear-wheel drive, two seats, and the steering wheel on the left side. All 50 units have been painted in Alpine White combined with a retro-flavored M livery and gold centerlock wheels. The German luxury brand needed about three months to assemble these cars, which went through no fewer than 134 paint processes and eight assembly cycles at eight different production stations.

The Batmobile-flavored body inspired by the 3.0 CSL E9 was modified at the body shop in Dingolfing where BMW celebrated this week 50 years of production. The famous three stripes were applied by hand, and it took a team of 30 highly skilled workers to assemble each car. Before being delivered, the coupe was put on test benches and brake dynamometers. In addition, the 3.0 CSL was driven at the test track at the Dingolfing plant.

The 3.0 CSL might not be the only coachbuilt BMW of our time since there are reports the stunning Z4 M40i-based Concept Touring Coupe will also enter limited production. It too is rumored to be built in 50 examples but cost way less as insiders claim the Bavarian brand is going to charge about $250,000.

Source: BMW