Coinciding with the unveiling of the first-ever iX2 is a new generation of the conventionally powered X2. Unlike the fully electric variant, the equivalent ICE model is coming to the United States in a base sDrive28i version and a sporty M35i. Europeans are getting an sDrive20i and an sDrive18d, along with the M Performance and EV flavors. Next summer, the Euro-spec X2 will add another diesel engine.

New X2 is Bigger, Wider, and Taller Than Before

As seen in spy shots leading up to today’s official premiere, the 2024 BMW X2 is embracing the mini-X6 vibe. It’s a lot bigger than the previous-generation model as the crossover-coupe mashup has been stretched by a substantial 194 millimeters (7.6 inches) to 4554 mm (179.2 in). At the same time, it’s 54 mm (2.1 in) longer than the X1 upon which it’s based. The wheelbase has been elongated by 22 mm (0.86 in) to 2692 mm (106 in) while the width is up by 21 mm (0.8 in) to 1845 mm (72.6 in). Height has increased by 64 mm (2.5 in) to 1590 mm (62.6 in) while both front and rear tracks are wider than before. To get an idea of how big the new X2 is, there are optional 21-inch wheels available.

Quad Pipes for the X2 M35i

It’s not just the size that has changed as the 2024 BMW X2 has a totally new look with distinctive taillights that separate it from the mechanically related X1. The swoopy crossover’s rear also hosts a prominent spoiler on the tailgate, along with a quad exhaust system exclusive to the X2 M35i to echo the M Performance X1 unveiled earlier this year.

The German luxury brand is only showing the M35i for now (and the iX2 fitted with the M Sport Package), so we’ll have to wait for official images of the lesser versions. Overall, the U10 generation is a major departure from the F39 before it. If we were to pick a single design element to highlight, it’s those wide taillights that enhance the freshness of the styling since they’re not shared with any other model.

M Sport Package Enhances The X2’s Appearance

The M Sport Package introduces several distinctive enhancements to the vehicle’s appearance. It incorporates prominent side air intakes, discretely integrated into the front apron, with a body-color border running along the lower edge of the vehicle’s body. Additionally, the package includes M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, and a striking rear apron featuring an integrated diffuser element.

Complementing these exterior upgrades are the Adaptive M suspension and a set of 19-inch M light-alloy wheels sporting a double-spoke design, although 20 and 21-inch wheel options are also available. Inside, the M-specific interior appointments comprise sport seats, an instrument panel trimmed with Alcantara, an anthracite-colored headliner, and an M leather steering wheel equipped with shift paddles.

For those desiring an even more pronounced and assertive look, the M Sport Professional Package is offered for both models. When applied to the X2 xDrive28i with M Sport, this package introduces black mirror caps, M Sport brakes featuring striking red calipers, M Shadowline headlights, a rear spoiler, and additional Shadowline exterior trim. Alternatively, when selected for the X2 M35i, buyers can opt for blue or red M Sport brake calipers (or choose M Compound brakes with grey calipers), M Shadowline headlights, extra Shadowline trim elements, and exclusive M Sport seats to make a bold statement.

Speaking of the M Sport Package, due to light truck classification rules in the United States, the 2024. BMW X2 M35i and X2 xDrive28i equipped with the M Sport Package are not lowered by 0.6 inches as stated. They maintain the same suspension height as the standard model. Customers can choose from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior of their new BMW X2 (one solid and nine metallic finishes for X2 M35i), including the new Vegas Red metallic (Fire Red in Europe). Two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of BMW Individual special paint finishes will also be available.

Vegan Interior

The standard seating surfaces in the vehicle are perforated Veganza, entirely free from animal-derived materials. Customers have the option to select from a range of colors, including Black, Mocha, Oyster, as well as bi-color choices such as Red/Black and Atlas Grey/Smoke White. Additionally, the M Sport package offers Veganza/Alcantara sport seats in a sleek black design accentuated by blue contrast stitching.

X2 Inherits Curved Display With iDrive 9 From X1

The coupe-ified crossover essentially inherits the interior from the conventionally shaped X1. It gets the same curved display with iDrive 9, which is planned for the X1/iX1 with the vehicles produced from November. The 40:20:40-split rear bench is standard and BMW says it can comfortably accommodate three adults.

Cargo Capacity Increased by 25%

With the rear seats in place, the X2 offers a cargo capacity of 25.3 cubic feet, which increases to 51.7 cu ft after folding the bench. The Euro model is listed at 560 and 1,470 liters, respectively, but the ones with a mild-hybrid powertrain are down to 515 and 1,400 liters, respectively. Courtesy of the growth spurt, the second-gen model offers a lot more space for passengers as knee room for rear-seat occupants has increased by 25 mm (one inch). In addition, the driver and front passenger have more room for their shoulders and knees.

312 hp for the X2 M35i (US-spec)

As far as engines are concerned, we’ll start from top to bottom with the quad-pipe X2 M35i and its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit. It makes 312 hp in the United States but only 296 hp in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. Torque is the same regardless of market, at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It’s enough M Performance punch for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.2 seconds for the US-spec model and 5.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) if we’re talking about the slightly weaker Euro version.

The X2 xDrive28i also has a 2.0-liter engine with 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque but horsepower decreases to 241 hp. It’ll do 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Both powertrains come exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission routing power to all four wheels. This Steptronic integrates a mechanical limited-slip differential and comes with shift paddles, which are optional on the xDrive28i and standard on the M35i.

On the Old Continent, the 2024 BMW X2 sDrive20i is a front-wheel-drive variant with three-cylinder power. It’s a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine benefitting from a mild-hybrid setup for a total system output of 168 hp and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm). It needs 8.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and tops out at 132 mph (213 km/h).

As for the diesel, it’s a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter delivering 148 hp and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) in the X2 sDrive18d. This one will take 8.9 seconds to complete the sprint and hit a maximum speed of 130 mph (210 km/h). That future diesel variant coming next year isn’t detailed, but we know from the X1 that there are xDrive20d and xDrive23d models already available.

Manufactured in Regensburg, Germany alongside the iX2 and the X1/iX1, the new X2 with combustion engines will make its first public appearance at the Japan Mobility Show later in October. The global market launch – including the United States – is set for March 2024.

BMW X2 M35i Exterior

BMW X2 M35i Interior

BMW X2 Sketches

Source: BMW