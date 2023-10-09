BMW will unveil the second-generation X2 tomorrow when we’ll also discover the first-ever iX2. Both of them are going to celebrate their first public outing later this month at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. To be held at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center, the event will also include the Asian premiere of the Vision Neue Klasse, following the concept’s world debut in September at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich.

The German luxury brand is putting on quite the show in Japan since it also plans to bring the iX5 Hydrogen to demonstrate there could be an alternative to battery-powered EVs. The event is scheduled to kick off October 26 and close its doors on November 5, and in this interval, BMW will also showcase some of its latest products along with newly released and upcoming infotainment technology. We’re talking about the X2’s iDrive 9 and the Vision Neue Klasse’s preview of the iDrive 10.

Attendees will be able to get up close and personal with a variety of electric vehicles, including the i4, i5, iX, and i7. The latter will be showcased in the M Performance flavor (M70) and will share the spotlight with the XM Label Red – BMW’s most powerful production car ever. The X7 LCI is going to be there as well.

Of course, the main highlight will be the double premiere of the X2 (codenamed U10) with a combustion engine and the purely electric iX2. It’s unclear which versions BMW intends to bring but we do know the hot M35i will be available from day considering the teaser video released earlier today. As for the zero-emission model, we’re expecting to see the iX2 xDrive30 with dual motors and all-wheel drive to echo the iX1 xDrive30.

To be manufactured in Regensburg, the revamped X2 will go on sale either late this year or early 2024, depending on the region. It’ll be BMW’s first new product to have iDrive 9 from day one, but the X1, iX1, and 2 Series Active Tourer are also getting it starting with November production. The next-generation 1 Series (F70) and 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) will follow suit when production starts in the second half of next year.

Source: BMW