I had the opportunity to talk to Christopher Weil, the Head of BMW Exterior Design, at the media launch of the BMW i5. The video interview will launch tomorrow on our Youtube channel! Of course, while chatting with Weil, I was curious about what color would best highlight the design of the new BMW i5 M60. He didn’t hesitate to answer: Frozen Pure Grey. This is one of the Individual matte colors that make the first-ever i5 M60 stand out from the crowd.

The Frozen Pure Grey gives the car a sophisticated and sporty look, especially with the redesigned front grille that distinguishes it from the other 5 Series and i5 models. The car also boasts the M Sport Package Pro, which adds some striking details, such as the Shadowline accents, the red M Sport brake calipers, and the sleek trunk lid spoiler.

A Variety of Colors to Choose From

The new i5 and 5 Series models offer a wide range of colors that cater to different tastes and preferences. You can opt for the classic colors like Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Mineral White, or go for the returning Sophisto Grey and Oxide Grey. If you want something more contemporary, you can try the new Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey. And if you want to make a statement, you can choose one of the three stunning frozen colors: Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey.

590 hp, all-wheel drive EV

The BMW i5 M60 is the ultimate 5 Series model, combining an xDrive all-wheel drive system and dual motors to produce a remarkable 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. With the Sport Boost/Launch Control feature, this car can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The 2024 BMW i5 M60 also comes with a new Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which includes electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and a slightly lower ride height of 0.3 inches.

The BMW i5 M60 is a powerful and agile car, but lacks a bit in range. It has a battery capacity of 81.2 kWh, which allows it to travel up to 258 miles on a single charge. It also supports fast charging up to 200 kW, which means it can recharge up to 80% in just 25 minutes. The car has a sleek and aerodynamic design, with a drag coefficient of 0.23. It also features an intelligent energy management system – called MaxRange – that optimizes the performance and efficiency of the car based on various factors, such as road conditions, driving style, and weather.

The car has a spacious and luxurious interior, with leather seats (vegan options also if you’d like), ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. It also has a digital cockpit with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central display. The car is equipped with the latest technology and safety features, such as the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the BMW Operating System 8.5, and a lot more.

Pricing

The BMW i5 M60 marks the beginning for the electrification of the 5 Series. However, after this generation, the 5 Series will switch to the Neue Klasse and go fully electric. The i5 M60 isn’t a full-blown M car but it drives and handle almost as well as one. It’s also going to the purely electric alternative to the upcoming plug-in hybrid M5. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive goes on sale this October and is priced at $84,100 + $995 destination and handling.