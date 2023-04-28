2024 BMW i5 Overview

Despite an illustrious history, the 5 Series hasn’t felt revolutionary for quite a long time. Thankfully, that’s about to change with the highly anticipated release of the first-ever all-electric 5 Series, the 2024 BMW i5. Available in two different trim levels – one boasting almost 600 horsepower – and pioneering new technology that foreshadows the Neue Klasse to come, the BMW i5 seems to offer a lot more than the i4 that precedes it. A full reveal comes later in May 2023 – and we’ll take another look at all the BMW i5 has to offer then.

BMW i5 Powertrain and Performance

The 2024 BMW i5 comes in two flavors that we know about: the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive. The former represents the combustion-engine variant known as the 540i, down to nearly-identical horsepower numbers and a dang similar naming convention. So, you’ll find 335 horsepower or 340 PS or 250 kW squarely aimed at just the rear wheels. But, a rear-axle air suspension gives the vehicle a compliant and more readily adjustable ride than the petrol-powered versions we know in the G20 5 Series.

The big daddy i5 M60 variant offers nearly 600 horsepower and a blazing zero to 60 mph time thanks to the M-influenced xDrive we all know and love. On the racetrack, we appreciated the immediate response, powerful electric motors, and rear axle steering that helped to shrink the car’s larger exterior dimensions. While some minor body roll exists, it’s dialed in to make the i5 M60 xDrive a competent daily driver. Overall, both variants of the 2024 BMW i5 are competent performers.

Battery, Range, and Charging

The base 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 should clear 295 miles on a single charge and achieved a range between 468 and 582 kilometers during the European WLTP cycle. Testing was performed with 20-inch wheels. The more powerful i5 M60 xDrive hasn’t received an official rating, but we’re guessing it will be between 250 and 290 miles. Tested via Europe’s WLTP cycle, the new i5 M60 xDrive offers between 436 and 516 kilometers of range on a full charge.

We’re not sure about charge times or battery capacity quite yet. But we know the new electric MaxRange feature will allow up to 25 percent more range by limited power and reduced climate control, which should help range-anxious EV drivers a little bit.

Interior and Cargo Space

We’ve only driven a prototype, so we don’t have exact measurements yet. But based on our driving experiences, it’s bigger than the current model and will likely offer commensurate steps up in interior space and trunk capacity. We know the i5 gets the funky flat-bottom steering wheel out of the i7, and the cockpit will largely mirror what’s already in the i7, iX, and other electric offerings from BMW.

2024 BMW i5 Technology and Connectivity

Unsurprisingly, the standard-issue curved display appears on the dash of the BMW i5. iDrive 8.5 powers the car, providing mostly the same connectivity options as the current system, including features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Expect a comprehensive suite of driver aids on the 2024 BMW i5. BMW has improved Highway Assistant considerably, no longer necessitating timely steering wheel touches to remain self-driving. You can also change lanes automatically, using eye- and head-monitoring technology behind the steering wheel. Remote parking via the MyBMW app, Reversing Assistant and Parking Assistant Professional.

Color Choices

We expect to see a wide range of colors for the new BMW i5 and G60 5 Series. BMW will include basic colors like Alpine White, Black Sapphire and Tanzanite Blue. Additionally, we expect to see new colors like Fire Red and Malachite Green. Ideally we would also see a Frozen Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Oxide Grey colors.

BMW i5 Pricing

BMW hasn’t announced official pricing numbers. But, we estimate that the 2024 i5 eDrive40 will start at around $70,000, and the more aggressive i5 M60 xDrive will start at around $85,000 USD.

2024 BMW i5 FAQ