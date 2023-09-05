One of the major unveils at the 2023 IAA was the all-new Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. Just like the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the Concept CLA previews a future design language and technology platform. Designed on the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the CLA Concept is called the “one-liter car of the electric age.” The Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) is an electric-first platform engineered for a family of four vehicles covering a range of body styles. The CLA being one of them.

750 km Range

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will have an impressive range of more than 750 kilometers (466 miles) in the WLTP. The 800V configuration enables rapid top-up of up to 400 kilometers (248 miles) in just 15 minutes. The in-house developed drive unit delivers up to 93 percent energy efficiency from battery to wheels in long-distance driving. There is also a new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) which uses supercomputing and artificial intelligence to facilitate new level of personalization, safety, convenience and automated driving.

Of course, it’s the design that made the headlines. The exterior design draws inspiration from previous CLA generations but incorporates a more technological twist, particularly in the innovative use of lighting. The headlights and taillights now take on the distinctive shape of the Mercedes star logo. The front grille, with its forward-tilted shark-nose design, features a display of 264 miniature Mercedes stars, each equipped with three LEDs. Additionally, the glass roof boasts 652 stars embossed into it, supported by a single pillar at the front. Further stars are elegantly incorporated into the wheel designs. While the side and rear view are all bling-bling, the traditional CLA side profile is still there with clean surfaces and broader rear arches.

Superscreen

In contrast with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and its Panoramic Vision, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA uses a Superscreen that spans the width of the dashboard. The Superscreen integrates both analog and digital controls for the climate system. A floating center console enhances practicality, offering convenient storage space beneath it. The cabin’s commitment to sustainability is evident through its selection of materials, which draw inspiration from the EQXX. These eco-conscious choices encompass recycled PET plastic for fabric, nappa leather tanned using coffee bean shells, artificial silk, bamboo for the floor mats, and even treated paper for certain trim elements.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse also show a sustainable interior, free of leathers and with minimal parts. The seats were covered in corduroy while recyclable materials were present on the dashboard and center console. Overall, the Vision Neue Klasse’s interior looks less flashy and busy, as the one in the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA. So you can clearly see two different philosophies: minimalism vs. opulence.

Both cars are equally controversial in terms of design, at least according to the social media reactions to the car. While BMW aims pay hommage to previous iconic models (E21 3 Series), the Concept CLA reinterprets most of the iconic Mercedes elements. A production version of the Vision CLA will debut in late 2024. The Neue Klasse sedan won’t arrive until 2026.