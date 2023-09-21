The stage is set at the International Media Launch of the BMW i5 and i7 M70, an event eagerly anticipated by automotive enthusiasts looking for the latest news on BMW electric cars. Amidst the multiple models present in Lisbon, a particular gem emerges – the Frozen Tanzanite Blue BMW i7 M70. While the most powerful 7 Series ever made had already garnered attention for its striking two-tone Liquid Copper and Sapphire Black paint scheme, this new addition to the color palette brings a touch of traditional luxury to the forefront.

A Matte Masterpiece

Frozen Tanzanite Blue is no ordinary paint finish. It wraps the BMW i7 M70 in an elegant matte coat, a subtle departure from the flashy, high-gloss finishes that dominate the automotive world. This matte finish exudes sophistication and highlights the car’s sleek lines, making it stand out in a crowd without screaming for attention. It’s a choice that appeals to those who appreciate understated luxury.

Interior Luxury

Stepping inside the Frozen Tanzanite Blue BMW i7 M70 and you will be greeted with the most luxurious and high-tech BMW cabin ever made. The interior boasts BMW Individual Leather Merino Wool in Taupe Grey and Night Blue, a combination that exudes warmth and refinement. Complementing this lavish upholstery is the Individual Ash Flowing Green open-pored wood trim. The car rides on 21-inch wheels styled as the 909M Aero Wheels. Of course, the iconic BMW kidney grilles with Iconic Glow technology are present, ensuring that even in the dark, the i7 M70 unmistakably stands out. For better or (for) worse.

Power Meets Efficiency

Underneath its bold exterior, the BMW i7 M70 boasts formidable performance. It’s powered by an impressive electric drivetrain generating 650 horsepower and a jaw-dropping 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. This makes it the most potent electric BMW ever produced.

Drivers can unlock even more performance with features like M Launch Control or M Sport Boost, pushing the torque to an astonishing 748 lb-ft (1,015 Nm) in Sport mode. Surprisingly nimble for its weight, the i7 M70 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a mere 3.5 seconds, or to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

A Commitment to Sustainability

While the i7 M70 impresses with its performance and boldness, it also upholds BMW’s commitment to sustainability. The car is manufactured using BMW’s eco-friendly processes, incorporating renewable raw materials like bio-waste and sewage treatment plant waste into its construction. This eco-conscious approach reflects a growing industry trend toward responsible manufacturing.

In the end, the Frozen Tanzanite Blue BMW i7 M70 represents a unique offering in the segment. Whether you’re drawn to the bold two-tone Liquid Copper and Sapphire Black or the understated elegance of Frozen Tanzanite Blue, the i7 M70 is a vehicle that not only turns heads but also makes a profound statement about the future of automotive luxury.