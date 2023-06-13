Launch Control is a feature that allows you to get the most out of your new BMW M2’s acceleration. It does this by holding the engine at a predetermined RPM and then releasing the clutch or brake pedal to launch the car with maximum power. The 2023 BMW M2 is available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, both include the Launch Control. But there is a subtle difference between them. In a BMW with a six-speed manual, you use the MDM instead of DSC OFF. Here is the guide on “How to Activate Launch Control in Your Manual BMW.”

How to Use Launch Control with an Automatic Transmission

To use Launch Control with an automatic transmission in the 2023 BMW M2, follow these steps:

Make sure the engine is running and at operating temperature. Put the car in Sport or Sport Plus mode. Hold down the traction control button for around 4 seconds and turn it to DSC OFF. Put the car in sequential mode (S3). This is the third Drivelogic driving program. Press the brake pedal with your left foot, past the resistance point. Press the accelerator pedal all the way to the floor. The message “Preparing Launch Control” will appear in the dashboard. Release the brake pedal within 3 seconds when the message says “Launch Control Active.” The car will launch with maximum power. Upshifts are automatic as long as the flag symbol is displayed and the accelerator pedal is not released.

There are some important safety notes to consider:

Launch Control should only be used on a safe, open road.

Do not use Launch Control if the road is wet or slippery.

Do not use Launch Control if the car is not at operating temperature.

Do not use Launch Control for extended periods of time.

Here are some additional tips for using Launch Control:

Prior to engaging Launch Control, ensure the tires are adequately warmed up to minimize the risk of slippage.

Maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel to effectively control the vehicle.

Anticipate a rapid acceleration when activating Launch Control.

Refrain from using Launch Control if you are not confident or comfortable with its operation.

While utilizing Launch Control can provide an exhilarating experience, prioritizing safety is crucial. Adhering to these guidelines will guarantee a secure and pleasurable outing with Launch Control.