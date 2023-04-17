BMWBLOG is attending the Auto Shanghai 2023 where BMW has brought its most powerful electric vehicle to date. The i7 M70 also happens to be the quickest-accelerating EV from the Bavarian brand. Beyond its impressive numbers (650 hp, 1,100 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds), the silent M Performance luxobarge ushers in a few Individual finishes.

For the world premiere in China, the i7 M70 has been painted in Liquid Copper for the lower section of the body while the upper one comes in Sapphire Black. Both are metallic hues and are visually separated by a coachline à la Rolls-Royce. Don’t get confused by the “L” in the license plate placeholder because the car isn’t any longer than the regular i7. Much like everywhere else, the 7 Series G70 comes in only one wheelbase length in the People’s Republic.

The car brought onto the stage had the standard 21-inch M wheels with a Jet Black finish and metallic inserts, contrasted by blue M Sport brake calipers hugging larger discs for superior stopping power. This i7 M70 specification had the optional M Performance package, bringing a glossy black grille surround for the first time on the electric 7 Series. In fact, there are quite a few black accents throughout the exterior, including for the side mirror caps in the M-specific design.

The subtle trunk lid spoiler and black accent strip between the taillights are also part of the M Performance package, which comes along with a black inlay in the rear apron. Overall, BMW has made discreet changes to set the M70 apart from the xDrive60 version, up to the point only a diehard fan would be able to set them apart.

Following its appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023, the i7 M70 will be launched in the second half of the year when it will join the i4 M50 and iX M60, the other two electric M Performance models. It’s going to sit alongside the M760e xDrive, another M Lite 7 Series, but with an inline-six PHEV setup.