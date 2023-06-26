It’s mainly about electrification in 2023, either through hybrids or pure EVs. However, BMW isn’t ready to give up on the good ol’ diesel since this type of powertrain remains relevant to customers in Europe and a few other markets. For this reason, the eighth-generation 5 Series still offers an oil-burner, initially a four-cylinder mill before a larger inline-six will join the lineup in 2024.

In the meantime, the 2.0-liter 520d stars in a fresh walkaround video putting the spotlight on an xDrive model with the optional M Sport Package. The car was showcased during a special event organized by BMW Slovakia at the Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum in Bratislava where the bonkers V12-powered X5 Le Mans was recently showcased. The diesel luxury sedan is finished in Individual Tanzanite Blue with numerous glossy black accents and sits on Individual 21-inch wheels featuring a bi-color appearance combined with blue brake calipers.

Since it’s not the i5 M60 with its sportier grille design we’ll also see on the next M5, the lesser 5 Series has a conventional kidney grille with vertical silver slats on a shiny black panel. We’re used to seeing BMWs with loads of Shadowline upgrades but this one retains the traditional silver exterior accents, including for the Hofmeister kink where a large “5” logo now calls home. Open the doors and a similar motif is found on the B-pillars.

You can’t necessarily tell from this video, but the G60 is considerably bigger than its predecessor. In fact, it’s 3.4 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and 1.4 inches taller than the G30 while having a 0.8-inch longer wheelbase. In the case of this 520d xDrive, the interior comes finished in Individual Silverstone with Atlas Grey accents. The dashboard is adorned by a dark silver trim with an Aluminum Rhombicle pattern.

The infotainment should be familiar by now as BMW has been using the dual-screen setup for a couple of years as the iX was the first to get the iDrive 8. However, the luxury brand is already starting the transition to the 8.5 version, first seen in the i7 M70 and now in the new 5 Series. It promises to offer a more intuitive user experience and extra shortcuts on the home screen for quicker access to often-used functions.

For a more powerful and practical 5 Series, you’ll have to wait until 2024 when the M5 Touring teased today will go on sale.

Source: Ivan Sensei / YouTube