With the new 5 Series (G60), BMW is living up to its “Power of Choice” slogan by offering the luxury sedan with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric power. The lesser of the two PHEVs is being displayed in Munich at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in a more affordable configuration since it lacks the M Sport Package. It also does away with large wheels by riding on a smaller 19-inch set.

These up-close shots give us a better understanding of how the eighth-generation model is significantly larger than the old G30 it replaced. The Mercedes E-Class rival now stretches at 199.2 inches (5060 millimeters) long, 74.8 inches (1900 millimeters) wide, and 59.6 inches (1515 millimeters) tall. Its wheelbase measures 117.9 inches (2995 millimeters). As with other plug-in hybrids from BMW, the charging port is located on the front-left fender.

While the more potent 550e has an inline-six engine and xDrive, the 530e makes do with a four-pot and rear-wheel drive. The turbocharged 2.0-liter unit works together with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 299 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). It’s enough electrified punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 143 mph (230 km/h). With the combustion engine turned off, the executive sedan will top out at 87 mph (140 km/h), which is more than you’ll ever need.

BMW has fitted a new battery pack with a 19.4-kWh usable capacity, which translates to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of electric range in the WLTP cycle. That might just be enough for your daily commute without having to consume any gasoline. Those looking to go fully electric have two options – either the i5 eDrive40 or the sporty i5 M60.

The 530e and 550e xDrive will be joined by a third plug-in hybrid variant in 2024 when BMW will take the wraps off the hotly anticipated next-gen M5. Codenamed G90, the super sedan will be sold alongside an equivalent Touring (G99), with both set to combine a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor for a maximum output exceeding 700 hp.