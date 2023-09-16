In an interview with Automotive News, CEO Oliver Zipse has confirmed that BMW is committed to tailoring its automotive offerings to the Chinese market by crafting vehicles using the Neue Klasse electric platform. While not divulging all the intricate details at this moment, Zipse hinted at the dedicated efforts of BMW Design Shanghai, which is actively developing unique designs and features tailored exclusively for China-bound Neue Klasse models.

Built at the Shenyang Plant

The news come as no surprise since BMW has had a similar strategy with their current lineup. In the last few years, the brand offered long wheelbase models specific for the Chinese market, and even an i3 electric sedan based on the 3 Series. The Neue Klasse production for China will commence at the Shenyang plant from 2026. The upcoming Debrecen (Hungary) plant and the existing San Luis Potosi (Mexico) factory will also manufacture Neue Klasse models for the rest of the world.

BMW iX3 to arrive in 2025

Despite Automotive News mentioning the 3 Series Neue Klasse as being the first model to emerge under the new architecture, our own sources say that the honor will go instead to the BMW iX3 (NA5). The electric crossover is slatted for 2025 in Debrecen, followed a year later by the NA0 BMW i3 (Note the NAxx naming convention for Neue Klasse).

New Batteries, New Motors, New Charging

BMW says that the Neue Klasse will have up to 30% more range than its current EVs. This is due to a number of factors, including a new battery design with higher energy density, improvements in aerodynamics, and more efficient electric motors. Additionally, Neue Klasse will be able to charge up to 30% faster than its current EVs. This is due to the use of an 800-volt electrical system, which allows for higher charging currents.

BMW Neue Klasse models that are scheduled to be released between 2025 and 2027:

BMW i3 Sedan (NA0) – This is a sedan that is similar in size to the current BMW 3 Series. It is expected to be released in 2026.

– This is a sedan that is similar in size to the current BMW 3 Series. It is expected to be released in 2026. BMW i3 Touring (NA1) – This is a sports wagon.

– This is a sports wagon. BMW iX3 (NA5) – An electric crossover scheduled for 2025.

An electric crossover scheduled for 2025. BMW iX4 (NA7) – This is an SUV that is similar in size to the current BMW X3. It is also expected to be released in 2026.

– This is an SUV that is similar in size to the current BMW X3. It is also expected to be released in 2026. BMW iX3M (ZA5) – This is a high-performance version of the BMW iX3 SUV. It is expected to be released in 2027.

– This is a high-performance version of the BMW iX3 SUV. It is expected to be released in 2027. BMW M3 EV (ZA0) – This is a high-performance version of the BMW 3 Series sedan. It is also expected to be released in 2027.

[Source: Automotive News]