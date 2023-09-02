BMW had a real treat for those who attended – either in person or by watching the livestream – the world premiere of the Vision Neue Klasse. At the very end of the debut, the profile of a fully camouflaged SUV was shown for a few seconds. Surprisingly, the prototype already seemed to have the production body panels. However, the taillights sticking out were provisional, and we’re not entirely sure the headlights were the final clusters either.

The disguise used to cover the Neue Klasse SUV looks instantly familiar since it boasts the same pattern used by BMW to cover up its test vehicles. That tells us the high-riding model has already entered the testing phase ahead of a confirmed 2025 debut. It’s a bit surprising to see a prototype of the SUV first since the i Vision Dee and subsequent i Vision Neue Klasse are sedans. But then again, it makes sense to prioritize the high-riding model considering crossovers and SUVs are still all the rage these days.

You can easily tell it’s not related to the iX3 by the significantly shorter front section. The current electric crossover utilizes the same CLAR platform as the conventionally powered X3, so it has the same long nose to fit four- and six-cylinder combustion engines. Another difference we’re able to notice is the adoption of flush door handles to smooth out the sides of the vehicle for better airflow to unlock extra miles of range.

The rear overhang seems a smidge shorter compared to the iX3, and we can’t help but notice the pillars for the side mirrors appear to be longer. If you think the prototype looks a bit chubby, you’re not the only one. However, we think it’s due to the extra layers of camouflage, especially on the rear fender and front wheel arches.

The German luxury automaker was talking about “the heart of the BMW driving pleasure” right before briefly showing this prototype. That makes us think it was teasing an M Performance / M version, especially since the video includes some fast-paced footage recorded on a track.

BMW will begin production of Neue Klasse-based EVs in roughly two years’ time, with the new Debrecen factory in Hungary tasked to lead the way.

