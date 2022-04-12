Because the i3 Sedan will be sold exclusively in China, BMW hasn’t made a big deal internationally about the 3 Series without a combustion engine. That doesn’t stop us from sharing relevant content about what is known as the i3 eDrive35L. We’ve already seen it in official images and a video, but a tech blogger from the People’s Republic spent more quality time with the EV.

Finished in Ore White, the i3 Sedan has the optional 19-inch wheels replacing the standard 18-inch set. It keeps the regular-sized grille of the non-M3 models, but with a closed-off configuration since there’s no combustion engine in need of cooling. The grille has a blue contour and is adorned by an “i” on the driver’s side kidney. In addition, the six BMW roundels have blue accents, and so does the rear skirt.

Although not necessarily noticeable, the eDrive35L sits 44 mm (1.73 inches) lower than a gasoline- or diesel-fueled 3 Series. The i3 Sedan is the first 3er ever with air suspension, albeit it’s only at the rear axle. The mildly updated lights could be adopted internationally by the conventionally powered model with the forthcoming LCI.

The i3 Sedan Won’t Be Sold Outside Of China, But Some Are Coming For The 3 Series LCI

Another change we’ll see on the global 3 Series is the switch to the iDrive 8 shared with the i4. The latter’s bulky gear lever has made way for a simplified switch in the same vein as the iX’s. It sits next to the familiar blue start/stop button and the dial to control the latest-gen infotainment.

As a refresher, the EV is based on the locally produced long-wheelbase configuration, hence the letter “L” at the end of the car’s name. The i3 Sedan is not the only China-built electric BMW as the iX3 is also produced there. However, the difference between the two is that the RWD-only crossover is available in export markets.

Source: 科技小辛 / YouTube