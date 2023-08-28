We’ve been seeing prototypes of the next-generation BMW M5 for months but it wasn’t until last week when one of them was caught off guard without any disguise. A photograph of the G90 made rounds on Friday, revealing the super sedan’s rear end in all of its glory. Taking into consideration the angle and low resolution, the image was secretly taken by someone close to the development program.

That photograph has now been turned into a rendering to paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the real deal when it debuts next year. The new BMW M5 is expected to have an unusual split diffuser and an angular rear bumper with a chunky trunk lid spoiler and the usual quad exhaust system. Some have complained the tips were too small on that prototype but that could change on the production model.

We noticed a reverse light mounted low on the bumper between the two diffuser pieces, along with fender flares you’d expect from a full-fat M car. The muscular corners of the bumper contained slightly angled vertical reflectors that seemed longer than those fitted to the i5 M60 to lend the rear a more imposing presence. The electric M Performance version also has a much smaller rear spoiler and its diffuser is far less aggressive.

The adjacent unofficial rendering perfectly replicates what we saw in the leaked image taken somewhere inside a building, presumably belonging to BMW or one of its suppliers. If you prefer something more practical, the German luxury brand has already teased the return of the wagon and it too will premiere in 2024 carrying the G99 internal codename.

While the sedan is a go for the United States, the jury’s still out on whether BMW wants to come after the Audi RS6 Avant and the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate in North America. From what we’ve heard, the G90 will enter production in July next year while the speedy wagon will follow in November of the same year.

Source: germanysfinest43 / Instagram