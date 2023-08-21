In late 2022, BMW M Motorsport announced Valentino Rossi would become a works driver for 2023. It didn’t take too long for “The Doctor” to win a race as he triumphed last month in Misano while driving the M4 GT3 for round two of the Sprint Cup in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (GTWC).

When he’s not racing BMWs, the nine-time champion enjoys promoting the M division’s road cars. We saw him in July having fun with the XM on his very own dirt track and now he’s back behind the wheel of an entirely different M car. It’s an M4 Competition Coupe he had the pleasure of driving in less-than-ideal conditions in Germany around the Nürburgring.

The black G82 was a rear-wheel-drive version but the lack of xDrive wasn’t an issue for Rossi as he still had fun while tackling the numerous corners of the Green Hell. The video would’ve been even more enjoyable had it included a full lap but nevertheless, it’s a pleasure to see him switch seats with BMW M Motorsport works driver Maxime Martin who returned to the team for 2023.

They didn’t push the M4 Competition to experience its full performance potential since the surface was slippery and grip was an issue. With 503 horsepower going only to the rear wheels, it’s better not to risk it for just a promo video, even when you’re an experienced driver. It goes without saying the GT3-spec race car Rossi drives is far more brutal than the road-going model, so in many ways, this was a relaxing lap for the 44-year-old Italian rider who has switched to four wheels.

While BMW is advertising the current sports coupe, it’s also working on a Life Cycle Impulse programmed to arrive in 2024. From what we know so far, it’ll bring redesigned headlights, more power for the xDrive version, and a limited-run CS special edition. There might be other changes as well, but early signs are pointing toward a mild LCI.

Source: BMW M / YouTube