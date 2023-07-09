At the end of last year, nine-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi became a works driver for BMW M Motorsport. Having retired from MotoGP in the fall of 2021, the legendary rider decided to broaden his horizon and compete in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe with the BMW M4 GT3. Notable results include sixth place at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Bathurst 12 Hour, first place at the Road to Le Mans, and second place in the second of the two GTWCE Sprint Cup races at Brands Hatch.

A new video shows “The Doctor” behind the wheel of an extremely different BMW, the large-and-in-charge XM. The dirt track is located at Rossi’s own VR46 Motor Ranch, positioned just a mile away from his hometown Tavullia where he moved as a child. Fun fact – the speed limit there is 46 km/h instead of the usual 50 km/h as a nod to Rossi’s racing number.

BMW’s most powerful production car to date has a dedicated 4WD Sand driving mode and one can presume it was put to good use while the colossal M model was going sideways on the dirt course. It only works when the dynamic stability control system is fully turned off. The XM in question is a Sapphire Black example with the Night Gold accent band and massive 23-inch wheels – the largest ever installed from the factory on a BMW.

In Italy where the video was shot, the XM kicks off at a steep €181,500 for the regular model and from an eye-watering €206,500 if you step up to the XM Label Red. Of course, you can add options to drive the price up even further. It’s the company’s most expensive regular production model ever, only surpassed by the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL that retailed for about €750,000 before all 50 cars were acquired by wealthy individuals.

Source: BMW Italia