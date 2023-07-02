In a thrilling and eventful 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps race, the #98 BMW M4 GT3, piloted by the exceptional trio of Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, and Nick Yelloly, brought glory to the ROWE Racing team. Despite facing multiple setbacks and intense competition from renowned rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Audi, the ROWE Racing team emerged victorious, clinching their 25th overall victory after an exhilarating 24-hour battle. However, the triumph was marred by a tragic accident that occurred during the race, casting a somber shadow over the celebrations.

A Rocky Start

The race didn’t begin as expected for the BMW M4 GT3s, as rain arrived at an inopportune time during qualifying, leading to none of the BMWs making it into the top 20 positions. However, the ROWE Racing team saw this setback as an opportunity rather than a hindrance. They understood the manageable importance of good grid positions in a 24-hour race and focused on their strategy to make a comeback.

A Tenacious Fight

Despite starting from lower grid positions, the BMW M4 GT3s showcased their exceptional pace early on, swiftly making their way through the field and into the top 10. However, the race took a dramatic turn when two BMWs, numbered 32 and 998, collided in a fierce battle for the lead after eleven hours, prematurely ending their chances of victory.

Rise of the Underdog

Meanwhile, the ROWE-BMW with starting number 98 had been flying under the radar, thanks to a unique refueling and pit stop strategy that set them apart from the leading pack. As the race progressed, their chances of winning became increasingly evident. Against all odds, Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng, and Nick Yelloly proved their mettle, demonstrating impeccable skill and determination behind the wheel.

Triumph in the Ardennes

After 24 grueling hours of non-stop racing, the ROWE Racing team in the #98 BMW M4 GT3 emerged victorious, securing a remarkable triumph at the iconic 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The team’s strategic choices and unwavering commitment had paid off, reinstating their position among the greats of endurance racing.

Tragedy Strikes

Regrettably, the long-distance classic was overshadowed by a devastating accident that occurred during the supporting program of the GT3 race. In treacherous rain and poor visibility, a collision claimed the life of young Dutch racing driver Dilano van’t Hoff. The incident cast a somber and poignant shadow over the celebrations, serving as a stark reminder of the risks associated with motorsport.