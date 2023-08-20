Rolls-Royce continues their successful coachbuild projects with a new series of four ultra-exclusive and uber luxurious cars. The first in line is the four-years in making Rolls-Royce Droptail La Rose Noire. The one-off was introduced this weekend at a villa overseeing the Pebble Beach Golf Links hole 18, a fitting place for such an exquisite automobile.

First of Four Droptails

This remarkable roadster draws inspiration from the enigmatic Black Baccara rose, and follows on from 2017’s Sweptail and the 2021 Boat Tail. This year also marked the completion of a third Boat Tail undertaking. However, in a testament to confidentiality, the patron opted to remain anonymous, rendering it highly probable that this exceptional automobile may forever remain veiled from public view.

During a presentation, Rolls-Royce Head of Design – Anders Warming – and Coachbuild Head of Design – Alex Innes – said that the genesis of the Droptail’s design finds its roots in the artistic expressions of American coachcraft during the early 20th Century. Furthermore, the La Rose Noire also draws inspiration from iconic automobiles such as the 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost ‘Sluggard,’ the 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom Brewster New York Roadster, and the 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Piccadilly.

How can one buy a coachbuild Rolls-Royce?

So how did Rolls-Royce pick their clients for a coachbuild project? “We know all of our clients, and that’s a fact,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “For a project like this, we engage clients who share similar values with the Rolls-Royce brand, and, of course, who have a long history with the brand.”

Currently shrouded in anonymity, the clients of this exquisite Droptail exude an air of mystery. Clues subtly point towards their French origins, or at least living in France. This year, marking three decades of matrimonial bliss, the enigmatic owners commemorated their enduring union with the impeccable La Rose Noire—a truly fitting and opulent gift.

They approach Rolls-Royce six years ago and they were deeply involved in the creation of this unique Droptail. Fun fact: It took four weeks and 150 iterations to achieve this beautiful deep, burgundy-red velvety color now called the “True Love.” Naturally, the owners also commissioned an exclusive vintage of Champagne de Lossy to celebrate the La Rose Noire occasion. And to enjoy the bubbles, Rolls-Royce has built a bespoke Champagne Chest with hues evoking the Black Baccara rose.

Instead of just a redesign of the Dawn convertible, the Rolls-Royce Droptail boasts an entirely fresh monocoque chassis. This chassis is crafted from a combination of steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber—a groundbreaking development for the Coachbuild division.

Why a V12 and not electric?

According to Rolls-Royce, the decision to opt for a V12 powertrain over an electric one was driven by the intention to celebrate both the roadster and the enduring significance of the V12 powertrain over the upcoming years. Might we anticipate an electric coachbuild down the road? Rolls-Royce has not made a public commitment to this idea yet, but the signs are certainly pointing in that direction.

Lastly, the La Rose Noire’s patrons have an affinity for luxury watches. Therefore, they arranged for a unique Audemars Piguet timepiece to be specially created. The 43mm Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date is integrated within the dashboard and can be detached and worn on the wrist. Talk about the next level of customization!

Price?

Rolls-Royce consistently refrains from disclosing the commissioned prices of their coachbuild projects, thus shrouding the price range in secrecy. If you read various publications or inquire with different individuals, estimates can span from $20 million to $30 million.