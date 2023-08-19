La Rose Noire: The First Roadster From Rolls-Royce in the Modern Era

Following the release of the Sweptail and Boat Tail in recent years, Rolls-Royce is introducing another completely bespoke coach-built car. The first of four Droptail commissions goes by the name of “La Rose Noire” and is the first roadster from the ultra-luxury brand in the modern era. Although the Goodwood-based marque has entered the electric era with the Spectre, the latest special project is powered by the venerable V12.

V12-Powered Droptail Boasts 593 Horsepower and 840 lb-ft of Torque

The twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine has been upgraded to deliver an astounding 593 horsepower and 840 Newton-meters (620 pound-feet) of torque in a vehicle that has almost the same footprint as the all-electric Spectre. It’s imposingly large, at 5.3 meters (208.6 inches) long and 2 meters (78.7 inches) wide, and boasts a removable hardtop. Named “True Love,” the paint consists of a base coat combined with five layers of clear lacquer mixed with different tones of red. Developing the intricate paint job with black accents took more than 150 attempts to obtain the ideal finish.

Riding on large 22-inch wheels, Droptail has a fresh take on the commanding Pantheon grille as the vanes are no longer straight and upright. Instead, they’re discreetly kinked towards the top to give the front fascia a gentle overhang. At the rear, Rolls-Royce needed more than two years and 20 attempts to finalize the aerodynamically optimized deck with a pair of angular “sail cowls” (named after a yacht’s jib) emphasizing it’s strictly a two-seater.

Interior Features Falling Rose Petals Motif

The interior is nothing short of a work of art by featuring no fewer than 1,603 pieces of black wood veneer triangles to create the falling rose petals motif also found behind the seats. Rolls-Royce sourced the wood from France before cutting, sanding, and positioning each triangle by hand. The wood surfaces have a special lacquer developed over the course of an entire year to make sure the painted red areas won’t fade over time.

To get an idea of what it took to finish the elaborate cabin, Rolls-Royce says the single craftsperson worked only in one-hour sessions but no more than five hours a day. The work was conducted in “absolute silence in a sound-insulated space” to eliminate the risk of distractions. More than nine months were necessary to complete the artwork.

One-Off Audemars Piguet Timepiece Can Be Worn or Removed from Car

Commissioned by the mysterious buyer who ordered the car, the Rolls-Royce Droptail has an integrated timepiece by Audemars Piguet. It’s a one-off color-matched with the cabin but can be removed from the car and attached to a strap to be worn. If taken out from the vehicle, the exposed aperture has a titanium finish with a white-gold coin displaying a rose engraving.

Complementing the Droptail is a champagne chest with a rose petal theme that opens at the press of a button to provide access to hand-blown crystal champagne flutes. The cooled sides made from black anodized aluminum and carbon fiber contain the owner’s very own Champagne de Lossy obtained from “one of their favorite wine properties.”

In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, the price hasn’t been revealed. Just to give you an idea, rumor has it the aforementioned Boat Tail cost approximately $28 million.

Source: Rolls-Royce