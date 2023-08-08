BMW of North America is bringing its latest vehicles to the 2023 Monterey Car Week and Legends of the Autobahn. The lineup includes the powerful 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive, making its North American debut, along with the BMW iX5 Hydrogen showcasing hydrogen fuel cell technology. The event also features high-performance M models like the M3 CS, M2, XM, X5 M Competition, and X6 M Competition. Additionally, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive will also be introduced at the BMW Championship PGA golf tournament in Illinois.

Legends of the Autobahn, happening on August 17, is a German car showcase hosted by BMW Car Club of America, Mercedes-Benz Club of America, and Audi Club of North America. Over 300 classic and modern BMWs will be on display. The event runs from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and admission is free. The event will take place at the Pacific Grove Golf Links. Our own team will be on site to bring you live updates from the event.

The Most Powerful 5 Series

The BMW i5 M60 is the most powerful 5 Series model and will sit at the top of the lineup until the G90/G99 pair of M5s will arrive. The BMW i5 M60 is powered by dual electric motors, one at each axle, making 590 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque, while either M Sport Boost or Launch Control are engaged. Without such modes engaged, its torque drops to 549 lb-ft. According to BMW, that power lets it get from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds, which seems conservative given its level of power.

With a battery pack with 81.2 kWh of usable energy, the i5 M60 is capable of 320 miles of maximum range, as per WLTP ratings in Europe. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is estimated at 256 miles (estimated ranges according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards) for the U.S. market.

Hydrogen Technology on Display

The automotive future is heading towards electric power, yet BMW is determined to show that there’s an alternative beyond batteries. BMW, alongside Toyota, has been a pioneering force in hydrogen technology development for many years. For its latest project, BMW opted for the X5 and renamed it the iX5 to reflect the zero-emission powertrain. A fleet of five BMW iX5 Hydrogen vehicles will be coming to the US as part of this global pilot program. One of them will be displayed in Monterey.

Related BMW iX5 Hydrogen Test Drive

To recap, the BMW iX5 features hydrogen tanks situated in the center tunnel and beneath the rear seats. These two tanks can store 6 kilograms of hydrogen, allowing for quick refueling in just 3-5 minutes. The fuel cells provide a constant power output of 170 hp (125 kW), complemented by an electric motor in the fifth-generation eDrive setup at the rear, contributing an extra 227 hp (170 kW). This results in a combined output of 400 hp (295 kW). It’s enough muscle for a 0 to 60 mph run in less than six seconds.