BMW unveiled the second-generation M2 in October 2022 but the high-performance coupe is already receiving a price bump. The US configurator for the 2024 model year is up and running and it shows the base price has increased by $1,000 to $63,200 MSRP. That’s before the mandatory $995 destination and handling fees, which means the most affordable G87 now costs $64,195.

The silver lining about the M2 sold in the United States is that BMW won’t charge you extra for the clutch pedal. The six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions are no-cost options whereas in Germany and Italy for example the 6MT is an additional €500 over the Steptronic.

The US configurator shows the same paint colors as before (Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey) but we do know Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey have been added to the color palette.

Those who are willing to dig deeper into their wallets for a fancier M2 can order the rear-wheel-drive machine with a pricey $9,900 Carbon Package that adds bucket seats, a carbon roof, and the M Driver’s Package, among other goodies. Individual items vary from $500 active cruise control and a $200 heated steering wheel to $200 wireless charging and the $200 Parking Assistant.

You can spend about $80,000 for a fully loaded 2024 M2 and it won’t be long before BMW will launch an even more expensive version. We’re talking about the amped-up M2 CS expected to arrive possibly for the 2025MY with an upgraded inline-six delivering over 500 horsepower. Aside from packing an extra punch, the Clubsport is likely getting a heavy dose of carbon fiber, specific chassis tuning, bigger wheels and tires, along with a CSL-esque ducktail spoiler and a special color.

As to how much it’s going to cost, the automatic-only M2 CS could retail for around $90,000 or even reach six digits. As with other CS models, it’ll be a limited-run special edition rather than a permanent member of the lineup.

Source: BMW USA