Once again, the 2025 BMW M2 CS has been sighted in Germany, showcasing BMW’s dedication to rigorously test the performance limits of this new special edition M2, despite being two years away from production. Sources suggest that the 2025 BMW M2 CS is poised to generate a horsepower output around 518, harnessing the potency of the S58 engine. The power will be sent to the rear wheels via the ZF eight-speed automatic. No six-speed manual is planned from what we know.

Larger Wheels and Tires

Despite the enigmatic camouflage, a substantial amount of details remains visible. There’s no attempt at disguising body panels, so you can clearly see the shape of most design cues. At the front, the 2025 BMW M2 CS gains a front splitter which visually lowers the nose and makes it seem sportier. A feature that might trickle down from the BMW M3 CS and M4 CS are the wheels. The M2 CS prototype spotted had the same forged M alloys measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. If that’s the case, expect to find the same 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. The larger wheels and tires also contribute to a more substantial presence by filling out the wheel arches more effectively than the standard M2 wheels.

The CSL Ducktail is Present

The spy photos also reveal a ducktail, another element inherited from the M4 CSL or the E46 M3 CSL. This addition not only elevates the car’s aesthetic allure but also harmonizes its overall appearance, imparting a notably more dynamic and athletic presence. Another feature that we are hopeful to see on the G87 M2 CS is the inclusion of new taillights, but so far these seem to be identical to the ones in the regular M2. There is also hope that we will get to see the yellow headlights from recent CS models. Undoubtedly, these yellow headlights are far superior and we believe they would be an excellent choice for the M2 CS as well.

Expect an Iconic M Paint Color

In line with the tradition of CS models, the upcoming 2025 BMW M2 will receive a unique paint treatment known as the “positioning color,” a distinct characteristic. Reliable sources suggest that at least one iconic BMW M exterior color will grace the G87 M2 CS. It is anticipated that familiar choices such as Black Sapphire, Alpine White, or Brooklyn Grey will also find a place within the color spectrum.

While specific pricing details remain elusive, it is reasonable to anticipate that the new 2025 BMW M2 CS variant will likely fall within the price range of $90,000 to $100,000. This projection is based on the precedent set by the previous F87 M2 CS, which had a price tag of $85,000. It’s worth noting, however, that these estimations are speculative, as BMW typically finalizes pricing closer to the vehicle’s market launch, and individual countries may introduce their own pricing structures for the model.