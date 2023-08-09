In the world of high-performance sports cars, a drag race is the ultimate test of raw power, engineering prowess, and driver skill. When you take three formidable contenders like the BMW Z4 M40i, Toyota Supra 3.0, and Audi S5, all of which have been tuned to push the boundaries of their performance, the end result could be quite unpredictable. In this new drag race, we get to see how these three sportscars handle themselves on the drag strip.

The Competitors

BMW Z4 M40i: Unleashing the Beast

The 2022 BMW Z4 M40i is not your average roadster. Beneath its sleek and sophisticated exterior lies a beastly heart – a B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that has undergone an impressive transformation. With a slew of hardware upgrades, this roadster now churns out an astonishing 669 horsepower. Weighing in at 3535 lbs, this Z4 M40i has the power to win this race.

Toyota Supra 3.0: A Z4 in Japanese clothes

The 2020 Toyota Supra, a nameplate etched in automotive history, has been resurrected and injected with a new lease of life. This rear-wheel-drive marvel boasts the same B58 3.0-liter engine as the Z4, albeit tuned to deliver 450 horsepower. At 3372 lbs, it’s significantly lighter than the Z4 so that might play in its favor.

Audi S5 Sportback: Quattro

From the revered stables of Audi comes the S5 Sportback, an all-wheel drive contender. Equipped with a 3.0-liter V8 turbocharged engine, this quattro sportscar dishes out 500 horsepower. Weighing in at 3924 lbs, the S5 is the heaviest of the bunch, but can the additional grip from the quattro make a difference?

The Drag Race

First up, a roll race from 32 mph – a test of instant power delivery and acceleration. The BMW Z4 M40i showcased its might, surging ahead of its competitors, thanks to that massive power upgrade. The Audi S5 came in second. Things weren’t any different in the drag race with no roll-out. The BMW Z4 M40i came ahead again, at a longer distance than before, followed again by the Audi S5.